Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.1 %

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.11.

(Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.