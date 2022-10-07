Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

