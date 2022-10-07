Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.94

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 9171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

