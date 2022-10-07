JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.25. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Insider Activity at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 84,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 167,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 139,403 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.