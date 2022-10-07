JIMNGAME (JIMN) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

JIMNGAME (JIMN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One JIMNGAME token can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. JIMNGAME has a total market cap of $8,897.95 and $68,553.00 worth of JIMNGAME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JIMNGAME has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JIMNGAME alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

JIMNGAME Profile

JIMNGAME’s launch date was April 1st, 2022. JIMNGAME’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,000 tokens. The official website for JIMNGAME is jimmyneutrongame.com. JIMNGAME’s official message board is jimntoken.medium.com. JIMNGAME’s official Twitter account is @jimmyneutroncr1.

Buying and Selling JIMNGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “JIMNGAME (JIMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JIMNGAME has a current supply of 300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JIMNGAME is 0.03909331 USD and is down -32.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,521.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jimmyneutrongame.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JIMNGAME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JIMNGAME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JIMNGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JIMNGAME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JIMNGAME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.