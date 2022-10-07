John J. Nicols Sells 35,716 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $213,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Codexis Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 873,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $353.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

