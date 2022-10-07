Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $36,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

