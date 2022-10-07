Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $94,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COPX. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,570,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,449,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 306,273 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,970,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,713.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the period.

Shares of COPX opened at $29.60 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

