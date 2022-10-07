Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHH stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.