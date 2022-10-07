Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

