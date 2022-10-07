Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ONLN opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

