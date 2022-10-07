Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

