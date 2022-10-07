Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 595 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 171.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $63.47 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.