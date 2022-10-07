JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.23 and last traded at $52.13. Approximately 15,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 20,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSC. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,995,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,575 shares in the last quarter.

