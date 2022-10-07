JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €690.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

KER opened at €456.00 ($465.31) on Tuesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €519.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €515.00.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.