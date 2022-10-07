JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. 3,306,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15.

