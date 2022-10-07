Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.41.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

