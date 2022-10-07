Jurassic Crypto (JRSC) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,168.00

Jurassic Crypto (JRSC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Jurassic Crypto has a market capitalization of $15,347.52 and approximately $45,168.00 worth of Jurassic Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jurassic Crypto has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jurassic Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Jurassic Crypto Profile

Jurassic Crypto launched on February 19th, 2022. Jurassic Crypto’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Jurassic Crypto’s official website is www.jurassiccrypto.io/en. Jurassic Crypto’s official Twitter account is @jurassic_crypto.

Jurassic Crypto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jurassic Crypto (JRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jurassic Crypto has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jurassic Crypto is 0.00076738 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jurassiccrypto.io/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jurassic Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jurassic Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jurassic Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

