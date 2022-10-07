Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JTKWY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,840.92.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

JTKWY opened at $3.03 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

