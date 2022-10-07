K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

