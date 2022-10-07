Kaizen Inu (KZN) Price Down 68.8% This Week

Kaizen Inu (KZN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Kaizen Inu has a market capitalization of $168.64 and $30,191.00 worth of Kaizen Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaizen Inu has traded down 68.8% against the dollar. One Kaizen Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Kaizen Inu Token Profile

Kaizen Inu was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Kaizen Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. Kaizen Inu’s official Twitter account is @kaizeninu. Kaizen Inu’s official website is www.kaizeninu.com.

Buying and Selling Kaizen Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaizen Inu (KZN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kaizen Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kaizen Inu is 0.00071293 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaizeninu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaizen Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaizen Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaizen Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

