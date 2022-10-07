Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $18.34

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 18.34, but opened at 17.62. Kanzhun shares last traded at 16.78, with a volume of 7,130 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kanzhun by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,505,000 after buying an additional 2,971,647 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,713,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.