Kattana Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Kattana token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002458 BTC on exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $54,171.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kattana has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,931,905 tokens. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kattana is kattana.io. The official message board for Kattana is kattana-trade.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana (KTN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kattana has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 2,931,904.63676371 in circulation. The last known price of Kattana is 0.47995201 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $32,880.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kattana.io/.”

