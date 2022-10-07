KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $28,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $93.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.