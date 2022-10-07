KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $228.40 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $222.61 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

