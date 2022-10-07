Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. 26,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,235. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

