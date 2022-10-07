Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.30. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.