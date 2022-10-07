Key Financial Inc Buys 1,410 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 422.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 646,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 646,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,168,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

QUAL traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,600 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04.

