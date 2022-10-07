Key Financial Inc Has $447,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SDY stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. 75,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
