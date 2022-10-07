Key Financial Inc Has $578,000 Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

PSK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

