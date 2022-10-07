Key Financial Inc Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 1,141,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,176,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on T. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

