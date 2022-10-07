Key Financial Inc Sells 106 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $220.48. 19,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $5,891,490.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,876,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $5,891,490.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,876,244.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,297 shares of company stock worth $51,823,239. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

