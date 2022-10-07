Key Financial Inc Sells 1,852 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,771. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

