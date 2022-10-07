Key Financial Inc Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.22. 109,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,100. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

