KeyCorp Comments on Ecovyst Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecovyst in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of ECVT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,415.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906 in the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

