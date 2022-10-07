KeyCorp Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE DD opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

