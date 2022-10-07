KeyFi One Day Volume Reaches $20.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $258,499.68 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official website is keyfi.com. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey.The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.