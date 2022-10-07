Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 5.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $8.09 on Friday, hitting $160.42. 10,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.