Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
NASDAQ:KE opened at $18.29 on Monday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $451.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%.
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
