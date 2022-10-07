Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:KE opened at $18.29 on Monday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $451.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

About Kimball Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 87,783 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

