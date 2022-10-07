Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Decreased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after buying an additional 38,513 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

