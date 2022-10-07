Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at $110,335,240.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,634. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

