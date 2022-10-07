KingMoney Price Hits $11.36 on Major Exchanges (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. KingMoney has a market cap of $2.33 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00058007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KingMoney alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KingMoney Profile

KingMoney was first traded on August 1st, 2019. KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. The official message board for KingMoney is www.facebook.com/kingmoneyio. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @kingmoneyio.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney (KIM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. KingMoney has a current supply of 573,946,318.5 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingMoney is 11.58401503 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingmoney.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KingMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KingMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.