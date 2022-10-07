Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €35.00 at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €68.00 ($69.39) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.86. 87,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,177. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.75.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

