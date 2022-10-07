Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $16.40 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 5.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

