Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $5.41 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $48.53. 4,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

