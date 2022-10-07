Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.45. 61,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,269. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

