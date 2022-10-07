Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,040 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,550,000 after buying an additional 128,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 193,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

