Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 2,362 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 783,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,165. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

