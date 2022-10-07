Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 282 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 3.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,449,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.