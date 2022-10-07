Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Down 0.6%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.96. Approximately 12,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

KEC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$684.21 million and a PE ratio of 66.30.

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$216.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 5.4600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,197.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,197.76.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

