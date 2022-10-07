Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Down 0.6%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.96. Approximately 12,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.
KEC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$684.21 million and a PE ratio of 66.30.
In related news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,197.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,197.76.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
