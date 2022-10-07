KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.47.

KLA Trading Down 0.5 %

KLAC opened at $327.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.00. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

